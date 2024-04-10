Stall on Bennett Bridge slows traffic coming into Kelowna Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The stalled semi has now been cleared from the bridge.

Motorists should expect delays while the backlog clears.

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

The commute into Kelowna from West Kelowna is slow going Wednesday morning after a truck towing a trailer broke down in the northbound lane on the West Kelowna side of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

Traffic on northbound Highway 97 is backed up to Hudson Road.

One commuter tells Castanet it took an extra 20 minutes to get across the bridge Wednesday morning.

Traffic coming into Kelowna is down to a single lane because of the blockage.