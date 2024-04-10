West Kelowna taxes projected to increase nearly 25% over the next five years

Photo: Contributed West Kelowna CFO Warren Everton

West Kelowna tax payers can expect to see tax increases averaging just under five per cent over the life of the city's five-year financial plan.

Those figures were provided Tuesday by city chief financial officer Warren Everton as a preamble to council giving final adoption to the 2024 budget, five-year financial plan and 10-year capital plan.

Taxpayers will see a 6.85 per cent increase this year with anticipated increases of five per cent in 2025 and 2026 and four per cent in 2026 and 2027.

"If that is the will of council," Everton added.

Everton also suggested continued growth projections are "further justification for continuing with the one per cent infrastructure allocation in 2025 and 2026.

The city has a budgeted tax demand of $45.034 million for 2024, an increase of $3.470 million from the year before.

The tax demand works out to about 44 per cent of the cities overall budget of $102 million.

That is an additional 8.35 per cent, however Everton says it is offset by non-market growth of 1.5 per cent ($623,455) lowering the overall impact to 6.85 per cent.

"The 2024 non-market growth would have been closer to last year's 1.75 per cent, but because of wildfire destruction it mitigated the upward growth trend."

The city also expects to spend $239 million on capital projects over the next 10 years which is up significantly over 2023 projections.

At total of $32.2 million of that will be spent in 2024 with roads and facilities dominating the spending.

The city has put aside $6.7 million for the Shannon Lake Road project, $6.3 million for fire hall 32 and $4.8 million for the public works yard.

Everton says the tax rate will be set over the coming weeks with tax notices expected to be sent out May 27.