West Kelowna woman warns of dangerous driver on Westside Road

Rob Gibson

A West Kelowna woman is raising the alarm after a frightening incident on Westside Road involving an SUV that is starting to become well-known in the area.

"I'm just trying to raise awareness, it is a deadly road already. So don't don't add to that risk factor," said Robin Steg, who explained the incident occurred Sunday night at around 7 p.m.

She was travelling northbound on Westside Rd. when a white SUV came up behind her vehicle at a high rate of speed.

"It was kind of weird. He went to pass, then came to a dead stop. Then pulled over and proceeded to follow me past Bear Creek and then turned around and headed back towards Kelowna. He was trying to intimidate me, the way he was driving he was trying to intimidate me," said Steg.

The dashcam video only shows what happened in front of her vehicle, but Steg says the white SUV tailgated her and was speeding up and slowing down before it eventually passed her near Raymer Bay.

"Aggressive drivers are very common on Westside Road but this guy was something else. It's too bad I didn't have a rear camera or else I'd have footage of him following extremely close with the high beams attempting to intimidate me," Steg said.

An SUV that looks very similar to the one from Steg's encounter was captured on dash camera last year making a dangerous pass on the same road.

The SUV, once it passed Steg, dropped its speed from 80 km/h to under 10 km/h very quickly.



"I was going the speed limit and moved over. It blew right past me and then came to a complete stop and then continued on a little way, then pulled over then went behind me. I'm like, This guy is being really erratic, like a major erratic driver. So I don't know if he's on something or just a road rager. But I remember seeing it from that video from last year on Castanet."

Steg says she sees a great deal of bad driving on Westside Road, but she felt threatened by the incident. She has not reported the incident to police but is considering it.

"I have had comments where other people have recognized this vehicle," she said.

"Westside Road is dangerous already. But when you add people who intentionally drive dangerously, it makes it worse. That's why I have a dashcam," Steg added.