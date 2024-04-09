Mount Boucherie golfer drops hole-in-one in first competitive round

Photo: Contributed

It's a round of golf Kian Albiston won't soon forget.

The Grade 11 student registered in the Golf Academy program at Mount Boucherie Secondary dropped a hole-in-one Monday.

The ace came on the par-three fourth hole at Two Eagles Golf Course on the Westside.

"I used a four-iron. We were playing from the black tees, it was playing about 200 yards," said Albiston.

"It was going right at the pin and it landed about 15 feet in front of it and just rolled in.

"We were all just in shock because it was hard to believe it even went in."

He says he's only been golfing seriously for two years. He played when he was younger but took a long break.

This is his first year competing on the Mount Boucherie team and the first competitive tournament he has ever played in.

As for the round itself?

"I don't know the final score yet but it was kind of down hill after the hole-in-one."

Many avid golfers can relate to that.

Albiston, of course, missed out on the tradition of buying a round after a hole-in-one. Instead, after learning the news his parents took him to dinner.

He also made sure to keep the scorecard and the ball he used for the ace.

Albiston says a chance to play college golf would be fun but knows a lot of work will need to be done between now and then.

For the moment, he'll just enjoy his first competitive round.