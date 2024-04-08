Paving along Boucherie Road to take place this week

Photo: City of West Kelowna Rendering of road improvements from Montigny Road to Gregory Road.

Beginning this week, construction crews are scheduled to complete paving along West Kelowna's Boucherie Road.

The repairs are part of the remaining active transportation upgrades and emergency watermain work along the Boucherie multi-use pathway.

The work is expected to occur from Tuesday, April 9 through to Thursday, April 11. A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Boucherie Road from Oak Barrel Place to Gregory Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While this work is underway, motorists are advised to expect minor delays to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area.