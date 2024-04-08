Gang clothing, drugs, guns found in West Kelowna police raid

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

A West Kelowna man and woman—found with multiple guns, drugs, and gang gear inside their home—have been released after being arrested two weeks ago.

RCMP on March 28 executed a search warrant at a home in the 2400-block of Drought Rd.

Police seized drug trafficking paraphernalia along with trafficking amounts of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Other drugs seized included prescription morphine, believed to have been diverted for resale. Officers also located and seized “British Columbia Warriors” gang clothing, a restricted firearm, several replica firearms, and a Taser.

A 40-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were detained on the scene and have since been released.

Police say they will be recommending charges against both individuals once their investigation is completed.

“We’re glad to get these harmful drugs, firearms, and weapons off our streets,” says Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“We remain committed to keeping our community safe, and there is no doubt in my mind that the removal of these toxic drugs and guns prevented something terrible from eventually happening.”

"Warriors" gang clothing has been recovered in a number of police raids in the Central Okanagan over the past few years. The gear first appeared in a bust in 2016.

"The Kelowna Warriors is a group known to the RCMP, and they have identified themselves as a gang," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey back in 2016. "We are currently monitoring their activities here in the RCMP."