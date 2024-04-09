Train Wreck Comedy brings unique act to two local brewpubs

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Efthimios Nasiopoulos.

The Okanagan will be getting a taste of the Big Smoke this week when Toronto comedian Efthimios Nasiopoulos brings his comedy experience to Lakesider Brewing on Thursday, April 11, followed by a stop at Freddy's Brew Pub on Friday April 12th.

Nasiopoulos is known for his unique perspective on life’s eccentricities and human peculiarities, "prepare yourselves, folks; this isn’t your run-of-the-mill comedian," says Train Wreck Comedy owner Rob Balsdon.

Nasiopoulos has graced iconic stages from Caroline’s On Broadway to Just For Laughs Vancouver, leaving audiences roaring with laughter.

"Efthimios is a fan favourite wherever he goes, and Train Wreck Comedy has been trying to bring him to the Kelowna area for years. We have finally succeeded,” Balsdon says. “You will undoubtedly be telling your friends about this show, even if you will likely mispronounce his name."

The comedian has warmed up audiences for comedy legends like Will Sasso and Bryan Callen, Nasiopoulos' comedic genius has also earned him spots at prestigious festivals like The Hubcap Comedy Festival and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. His one-man show, "Disengaged," has been acclaimed nationwide and it earned him a nomination for Best English Comedy at the Montreal Fringe Festival.

