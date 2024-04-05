Driver sounds alarm after close call on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A driver is sounding the alarm about a dangerous pass on Highway 97 near the Glenrosa overpass.

Roy Wilson says he was doing the speed limit heading to Vancouver with three passengers on March 30 at 8:39 a.m., travelling in the right-hand lane, when he was passed by a speeding vehicle on the right.

"If you look at the video my speed is 89 kilometres an hour, between 88 and 89 km/h."

Wilson says he has no idea why the driver chose to pass on the inside lane between a concrete divider and the highway.

"I wasn't expecting anybody to go flying up the right side of my car, especially, you know, in between a concrete median and a car because if you hit that concrete median, your car's going to bounce."

Wilson has since shared the video on social media and he says he's shocked at how many people seem to be coming to the defence of the driver of the white car.

"If you look at some of the comments people defend this guy. Something is seriously wrong here that people actually condone that type of behaviour. They have no idea how your life can be taken away from you in a simple little accident."

Wilson says he always drives with his dashcam on and he says he's amazed how often to captures dangerous driving.

Wilson says he didn't report the incident to RCMP because he doesn't believe they would do anything about it.