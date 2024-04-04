Snow makes for slippery drive on Okanagan Connector Thursday morning

Photo: Contributed

Old man winter isn't quite done with us yet.

Snowfall on the Okanagan Connector disrupted traffic Thursday morning in the Elkhart area.

A Castanet reader shared a photo of the highway Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. which shows traffic backed up and at a standstill.

Highway 97C was snow covered and slick at higher elevations.

"Trucks are getting stuck. Car passed us at high speeds and we just passed it in the ditch now. Stay safe," says one person heading to Kelowna.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers with a snow level rising to 1200 metres later this afternoon.

More snow is expected tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a snow level expected to drop to 1,100 metres with a low of 5 C in Kelowna.