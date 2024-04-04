Human Rights Tribunal complaint after woman's service dog kicked out of Westbank mobile home park

Photo: Google Street View Shady Rest Mobile Home Park at 2095 Boucherie Road.

A BC human rights complaint against Westbank First Nation and a mobile home park on Westbank First Nation land has raised the issue of provincial versus federal jurisdiction when it comes to First Nation issues in Canada.

A tenant of Shady Rest Mobile Home Park filed a complaint against the Boucherie Road mobile home park back in 2020, after management told her that her service dog Bailey could no longer live there. The decision from Princess Resorts, which owns Shady Rest, came after Westbank First Nation deemed Bailey a “dangerous dog.”

That determination came after Bailey got off its leash on a public path and scratched a child on May, 19, 2020.

Bailey's owner suffers from PTSD and panic attacks, and she says her mental health has suffered greatly as a result of losing her certified service dog.

While the Westbank First Nation's dangerous dog order stated the woman must keep Bailey confined indoors or in an enclosure, she says the park management didn't allow her to build an enclosure, and the park manager told her in June that she had to remove a fence she had been building to comply with the order.

Shady Rest generally doesn't allow dogs, but in July 2019, they had allowed Bailey to live in the park because she was a certified service dog. Princess Resorts says they'd received complaints in August and September of 2019 about Bailey being off leash in the park and being aggressive to other residents.

As a result of losing Bailey, the woman says she's suffered severe mental health impacts. She submitted documents that showed she attended a Vancouver hospital with chest pains and increasing anxiety six days after Bailey was ordered out of her home. In an email to a clinic three days later, she says she needs a referral to a psychologist ASAP because she is “crashing” due to Bailey being removed from her home.

“I’m pretty unstable, seems like I’m in crisis mode waiting, worry about my service dog,” she wrote to her doctor on June 3, 2020.

A medical note from her doctor states that a vital component of the woman's therapy and healing process is to have her support dog accessible at all times.

In her complaint, she says she was discriminated against by Princess Resorts because of her mental disability. British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal member Sonya Pighin notes that Princess Resorts did not need to be aware of their tenant's disability for discrimination to be found under the Human Rights Code.

The matter remains outstanding after Pighin recently deferred Princess Resort and Westbank First Nation's application to throw out the complaint, on the grounds the matter is not within the Tribunal’s jurisdiction.

Princess Resorts and Westbank First Nation claimed the resort was acting under Westbank Animal Law and Westbank Tenancy Law, which falls under federal jurisdiction. The Resort also says the use and possession of reserve lands falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government, as laid out in Canada's Constitution.

Pighin deferred her decision on whether the Tribunal has jurisdiction to rule on the matter, based on the division of powers set out in the Constitution, and sought further evidence from Princess Resorts and Westbank First Nation.

Pighin notes that in its response to the complaint, Westbank First Nation did not argue that the enforcement of its laws are an exercise of its inherent aboriginal right to self-governance. Pighin said that if Westbank First Nation had argued that, provincial laws still apply to Indigenous people unless the law is “unreasonable, imposes a hardship or denies the Aboriginal peoples who are exercising the right their preferred means of exercising it.”

“I find it necessary to explain this because as the legal landscape of Aboriginal peoples’ inherent rights to self- government evolves, so too will the role of the Tribunal in assessing its jurisdiction over matters involving Aboriginal peoples,” Pighin said.

Westbank First Nation and Princess Resorts has 30 days to submit further evidence to the Tribunal about its jurisdiction in the matter. As a result, the matter remains outstanding.