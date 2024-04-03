Mount Boucherie robotics team needs support for world championship

The Mount Boucherie Robotics team is in need of support after successfully punching their ticket to the world championships in Houston, where they will take on hundreds of other robotics teams from all over the globe.

MBSS managed to win their regional qualifier in Victoria earlier this year, being noticed not only for the skills of their robot, but for their incredible teamwork as well.

“We are competing with 600 other teams down there, just the best in the world. We are hoping to win obviously, but we need funding,” said MBSS senior Simon Telfer.

"Robotics is expensive, hands down. Robots cost a lot of money, but travel is the big one. Travelling down to Houston costs a ton of money for hotels, buses, Ubers and planes to make it down to the competition to begin with.”

For the competition, students have to design and build a robot that can do a variety of different tasks with a remote control, including picking up items, throwing disks, and being able to successfully hang and hold itself on a metal chain.

Second-year robotics student Tyler Rubis couldn't be more proud of his team after they managed to beat out the best of B.C.'s best student-built robots en route to the worlds. He says the trip is big bonus for him and his team.

“More than anything I think it’s a great opportunity just to learn. It’s a real learning experience for everyone on the team regardless of what part of the team you’re on," Rubis said.

"It’s a hands-on learning experience and I think that’s probably the most valuable element of it. Going to Houston is great, but just this experience is great for our team as a whole."

With travel and hotel costs expected to surpass $30,000, the MBSS Robotics team is getting creative when it comes to raising money.

“We’re super excited for everything we are doing and we are hosting fundraisers to try and get there because we are a small team that needs money. Fundraising is super important, so we have a GoFundMe page and we’re also hosting a comedy night and silent auction on April 9 at the Lions Community Centre,” said MBSS student Samantha Furman.

Comedy night takes place April 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets can be secured through EventBrite, with all proceeds going towards helping the MBSS Robotics team get to Houston.

The competition is happening in Texas from April 17 to 20 and the team will be accepting donations before and after the trip.