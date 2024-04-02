West Kelowna Legion branch celebrates 35th anniversary

Photo: Legion Branch 288 Milt Wilson and Bill Pilgrim holding the charter that created Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 288.

The West Kelowna Legion branch is preparing to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

After several previous requests from organizers in Westbank were denied, over 200 veteran signed a petition that convinced BC Yukon Command to grant a charter. Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 288 was born on April 10, 1989.

Mayor Gord Milsom and Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola MP Dan Albas will be in attendance at the gala dinner on April 13 at #6 2525 Dobbin Road. Branch 288 has been in the same building, the former Hamburger Haven, since 1989.

A specially designed lapel pin is being offered to Legion members to wear during the 35th anniversary year.

Attendees to the gala dinner will also receive a commemorative beer glass.