West Kelowna native returns to Central Okanagan after Nunavut tenure

Photo: Contributed

From West Kelowna to Iqaluit and back again.

That basically sums up the journey for Geoffrey Oliver, who has joined Kelowna’s HM Commercial Realty as a commercial Realtor.

Oliver grew up on the Paynter Farm in West Kelowna and began his working career as a chartered accountant at Crowe MacKay in Vancouver. That led to a partnership with their Nunavut affiliate, Lester Landau, in Iqaluit, where he also worked as a director with the territorial government.

Oliver has also served as chief financial officer for Lift Auto Group, which means he is well versed in finance, tax, accounting, real estate, human resources, leadership and management, and strategic governance.

Since his return to the Okanagan, he has become a volunteer for Okanagan Chartered Professional Accountants and serves as a member of West Kelowna’s agricultural advisory committee.