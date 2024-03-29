Icy conditions led to multiple crashes, closures on Okanagan Connector overnight

Photo: Contributed The Okanagan Connectorr Friday morning.

Multiple crashes on the Okanagan Connector led to the highway's closure overnight, as winter conditions returned in a big way at higher elevations.

Drivers on the Connector said there were extremely icy conditions beginning Thursday evening, with multiple vehicles ending up off the road. Several ambulances reportedly attended the area.

DriveBC first reported a serious crash near the Pennask Summit just after 10 p.m. that was impacting traffic in both directions, and by 12:30 a.m., westbound traffic was completely closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask.

The highway was reportedly reopened just before 2 a.m., but DriveBC warned of “major delays” in the area.

Some drivers reported being stuck on the highway for more than two hours, while others said they were turned around near Merritt and instructed to drive through Kamloops to get to Kelowna.