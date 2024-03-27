Power restored to parts of West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland

Photo: BC Hydro A widespread power outage affects more than 2,700 customers in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland.

UPDATE 9:33 a.m.

Power has now been restored to the affected customers.

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a bird contacting a power line.



ORIGINAL 8:15 a.m.

Power has been knocked out to a wide area that includes parts of West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland.

The outage affects 2,715 BC Hydro customers. It stretches from north of Highway 97 south of Elliott Road in West Kelowna to most of Peachland, through Greata and into Garnet Valley and the east side of Summerland. It also impacts the Shingle Creek area.

BC Hydro was first alerted at 7:30 a.m.

A crew has been dispatched, but currently the cause is listed as unknown. The crew is scheduled to arrive at 8:55 a.m.