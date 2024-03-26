Spring watermain flushing gets underway in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna A water quality advisory is in effect as the City of West Kelowna resumes watermain flushing, starting in Zone 3

It’s a sign of spring in West Kelowna. The city is resuming it’s annual watermain flushing program.

The arrival of consistently warmer overnight temperatures means the maintenance program is getting back underway, per the original schedule, within the new Rose Valley Service Area, which is served by the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, that went fully operational late last year. The area includes the former Lakeview, West Kelowna Estates, and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems.

Residents in Zone 3, in the general Lakeview Heights neighbourhood, are the first to see the impacts. As the watermain flushing progresses, homes and businesses in Zone 3 will be on an isolated, precautionary water quality advisory.

This advisory does not apply outside Zone 3 as it relates only to the flushing activity as it is occurring within a particular area. Affected residents should watch for discolouration and reduced water pressure during the work.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables. An alternative source of clean drinking water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Bring clean bottles for filling.

Crews will be flushing the lines to remove accumulated sediment within the distribution system Mondays to Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Signs will be posted in the areas where they are working.

To stay informed of water quality status in your area click here.