West Kelowna property tax may be forced higher by rejection of federal grant

Photo: Colin Dacre

The rejection of a federal housing grant could mean a larger-than-expected tax increase for West Kelowna taxpayers.

According to a report going to city council Tuesday, West Kelowna’s application for the federal Housing Accelerator Fund was not approved.

The fund aims to stimulate housing development—Kelowna received $31.5M—and West Kelowna had intended on using the funding to add staff to its strained planning department.

In his report, interim city manager Ron Mattiussi says West Kelowna is being obligated to undertake “a significant amount of policy work” to meet provincial and municipal objectives related to housing.

“As a result, the long range planning department is experiencing unprecedented pressures related to meeting the changing landscape of housing policy, funding opportunities, pro-active planning and community expectations,” Mattiussi said.

While city council was aggressive in minimizing the growth of the headcount of municipal staff during budget talks, Mattiussi’s report suggests more employees are needed.

“In order to ensure development application timelines are not impacted, additional resources are required to guide and facilitate the department's workplan and will ensure long term sustainability of master planning activities, which are coordinated with other departmental goals,” Mattiussi said.

“This will ensure the city can meet provincial requirements, as well as council’s strategic priorities which focus on investment in infrastructure, as well as economic growth and prosperity.”

The three positions needed by the city, at the minimum, are a long range planning manager, an infrastructure engineer and a GIS analyst. The three roles come with an annual cost of $377,145, which equates to a 0.907% tax increase over and above what council 6.85% tax increase tentatively approved in December

“Ultimately what this would mean a recommended overall tax increase of 7.76% to mitigate the impacts of not receiving the Housing Accelerator Fund grant and the additional work required to implement the orderly adoption of the new provincial requirements,” Mattiussi said.

Council will discuss the situation Tuesday evening.