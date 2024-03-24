West Kelowna's new city hall now expected to open in April

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna city hall employees will have to wait a little longer before moving into their new digs.

According to interim CAO Ron Mattiussi, occupancy is not expected until early to mid April.

When shovels first broke ground in 2021 is was expected the 51,500 square foot, four floor city hall would be ready by December 2022.

Supply chain issues pushed that into 2023 and eventually early this year.

It was suggested an early March 2024 opening, then late March, and now, April.

"Since the last update there has been one notable change that has impacted the path to building occupancy," Mattiussi writes in a report updating council on the building's progress.

"The equipment, processes and approval required for the chlorination testing has pushed building occupancy from late March to early/mid-April.

"At this time there are no other known issues affecting the path to achieving building occupancy."

Some risks averted

Mattiussi says three previous possible risks to occupancy, telecommunications connections, arrival of millwork and integrated systems testing are all completed or progressing and risks have been mitigated.

Exterior landscaping and fencing is expected to continue through much of the spring.

While occupancy is expected within the next four weeks, Mattiussi says welcoming the public into the building will be later than that.

"All organizations in the building will move-in and unpack according to the confirmed timeline for occupancy and their respective move-in scheduled.

"This planning remains underway and the dates that each organization will serve the public in the new building will derive from that."

Along with city hall activities, the building will also house the West Kelowna library branch, MLA and MP offices as well as ICBC and ServiceBC counters through a pilot project.

The original cost of the building was estimated at $18 million, however that cost, at last report, had increased to $22.8 million.