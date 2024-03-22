Dog that bolted from car on Okanagan Connector found and reunited with family

Photo: Facebook Missing dog Chase, found.

A dog that had just been picked up in Kelowna before it got loose from its new owners has been found.

Evelyn Sanchez and her family adopted Chase, a poodle schnauzer mix, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the BC SPCA in Kelowna. On their way home to Surrey, they stopped on the Okanagan Connector near the Elkhart Lodge and the dog escaped.

According to a post on the Facebook group Coquihalla Road Report the dog, Chase, has been found and reunited with its owner.

"Pup is safe with owner ... Thank you everyone who stepped up to help!!"

Sanchez told Castanet earlier this week that the dog bolted just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We were driving back to Surrey to take him home. My son got out of the front, and my daughter was in the back with him. He was trying to put the leash on him, but he took off. We didn't expect him to do that."

They sent out the alert and stayed in the area hoping the dog would turn up and eventually, it did.