West Kelowna given go ahead to borrow for new fire hall

Photo: Google Street View

The City of West Kelowna can go ahead and borrow up to $8 million for a new fire hall to serve the Lakeview Heights area after a scant few residents voiced disapproval to the initiative.

Results of the alternative approval process which closed Thursday show just 68 residents submitted forms opposing the borrowing initiative.

That's well short of the required 10 per cent of eligible voters (2,810) needed to halt the borrowing and force a city-wide referendum.

Council can now consider proceeding with the certification process and approval of long-term borrowing.

The item is on the agenda for next Tuesday's meeting with a supporting recommendation to adopt the borrowing initiative.

Next steps

Should council approve the bylaw there is a month-long period when an individual may apply to the Supreme Court to set aside the bylaw if they believe the legislative requirements were not met.

Once the city gets the final approval to borrow the money it will develop the next stage of the project, including an upcoming opportunity for public input into the detailed design over the next few months.

The current hall #32 is 53 years old and well past its lifespan.

The new hall would be built across the street from the current hall on property that currently houses the Lakeview Heights Community Hall.

The community hall will be integrated within the design of the fire hall as will park space and other amenities.