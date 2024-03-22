West Kelowna firefighters will be celebrated during an event next month

Photo: BC Wildfire

West Kelowna will say thank you to wildfire responders with a community event next month.

Last August, the McDougall Creek Wildfire destroyed or damaged 190 homes in West Kelowna and the North Westside, forcing the evacuation of more than 10,000 homes. The courage and tireless efforts of firefighters, first responders and support workers helped keep people safe throughout the terrifying ordeal, and no lives were lost.

To honour the hard work of all those involved, the Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude Event will take place at West Kelowna's Memorial Park on April 27 and will include live music, tasty bites, special activities and a gratitude ceremony.

A "Walk of Heroes" will be led by West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund and the West Kelowna Firefighter Honour Guard. Representatives from local, provincial, and federal levels will also be in attendance, along with a special Rotarian presentation.

This community event is free for all to attend, and donations are welcome, with proceeds benefiting the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m..

"Let's come together as a community to express our gratitude to those individuals that served us so well during the McDougall Creek Wildfire. We look forward to seeing you there," chairperson Tom Groat said in a news release.

Schedule of events: