Newly adopted dog escapes car, running loose in wilderness along Okanagan Connector

Photo: Facebook Missing dog Chase

A family that drove from Surrey to Kelowna to adopt a dog from the SPCA has had their trip turned upside down.

Evelyn Sanchez says her family adopted Chase, a poodle schnauzer mix, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the adoption agency.

Sanchez says the family was stopped at the Elkhart Rd. gas station off the Okanagan Connector just after 5:30 p.m. when Chase bolted from the car.

"We were driving back to Surrey to take him home. My son got out of the front, and my daughter was in the back with him. He was trying to put the leash on him, but he took off to the one door. We didn't expect him to do that."

The family stayed in the area Wednesday night hoping to find Chase, but had no luck.

"This morning 7 a.m. he did come back to the gas station. He was running around there, but wouldn't come to us because he has only known us for two hours. I think he was left outside all his life, so he is scared of humans, " Sanchez said.

The family believe Chase may be headed towards Peachland.

It is believed the Chase's previous owners called him Oscar, so he may respond to that.

If you find Chase you can call 604-506-6696 or 250-378-5223.