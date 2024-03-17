West Kelowna man helps develop work time-saving app for Xerox

Photo: West Kelowna Yacht Club Todd Scheven

A Western Canadian tech company with a major Okanagan connection has created an app for Xerox that should save workers some serious time.

Findan Software is technically based out of Calgary, but its president, Todd Scheven, lives and works in West Kelowna. His company has created for Xerox an app called Intelligent Filer, which uses artificial intelligence to automate document filing.

“Anyone who has worked in an office knows how time consuming and frustrating it can be to search for a mislabelled document,” Scheven said in a press release.

“This is a challenge regardless of a company’s industry or team size. Intelligent Filer eliminates the issue. At Findan, we love finding adventurous solutions to challenging problems, and we were delighted to partner with Xerox on the development of Intelligent Filer.

“I’m sure the app will save thousands of productivity hours in its first year alone.”

Findan Software, which has been a Xerox partner since 2018, spent about two years working on the app’s development and execution.