Street sweepers will be out in West Kelowna next week

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is advising residents to watch out for street sweepers.

Sweepers will be out in force beginning next week beginning in Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods and working their way to higher elevations.

Some crews have already been out sweeping parking lots at city facilities and parks as well as at transit exchanges, bus stops, multi-use corridors and sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.

To assist the city with its yearly street maintenance, residents are asked to avoid on-street parking when crews are working in your neighbourhood and when sweeping debris onto the road from in front of your house avoid sweeping them into piles as that slows the sweeping process.

Depending on weather conditions and equipment availability street sweeping will generally occur on weekdays in the following areas:

Week of March 18 to 22

School zones

Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak

South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay

Week of March 25 to 28

Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma

Boucherie Centre

Week of April 2 to 5

West Kelowna Estates

Rose Valley

Week of April 9 to 12

Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, and Tallus Ridge

Week of April 15 to 19

Smith Creek

Glenrosa

Week of April 22 to 26