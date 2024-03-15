Street sweepers will be out in West Kelowna next week

The City of West Kelowna is advising residents to watch out for street sweepers.
Sweepers will be out in force beginning next week beginning in Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods and working their way to higher elevations.
Some crews have already been out sweeping parking lots at city facilities and parks as well as at transit exchanges, bus stops, multi-use corridors and sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.
To assist the city with its yearly street maintenance, residents are asked to avoid on-street parking when crews are working in your neighbourhood and when sweeping debris onto the road from in front of your house avoid sweeping them into piles as that slows the sweeping process.
Depending on weather conditions and equipment availability street sweeping will generally occur on weekdays in the following areas:
Week of March 18 to 22
- School zones
- Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak
- South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay
Week of March 25 to 28
- Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma
- Boucherie Centre
Week of April 2 to 5
- West Kelowna Estates
- Rose Valley
Week of April 9 to 12
- Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, and Tallus Ridge
Week of April 15 to 19
- Smith Creek
- Glenrosa
Week of April 22 to 26
- Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park
- Upper Glenrosa
- Bear Creek