West Kelowna will ramp up FireSmart activities in 2024

The City of West Kelowna will be eligible for additional FireSmart funding from the province after feeling the devastating affects of last summer's McDougall Creek wildfire.

Typically, the city has been eligible for a $200,000 yearly grant to forward FireSmart programs and do fuel mitigation work. This is on top of the $50,000 provided each year by the city.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund told council Tuesday the province is making available an additional $100,000.

Brolund says if the city is successful in receiving the extra funding he hopes to use it to hire a second FireSmart specialist.

At the present time, the fire department has one program co-ordinator, Bryce Stirling, who assesses homes and advises homeowners on how to better FireSmart their property.

Home saved through FireSmart

One such homeowner Deanna Hamilton, who resides on Westbank First Nation land, said in a powerful video a visit by Stirling just before the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the area likely saved her home.

Brolund said the residential program, which provided grants to 16 homeowners and made 52 assessments on homes a year ago, will continue in 2024.

Grants are limited to 50 percent of the total cost of your project up to $500.

A residential neighbourhood debris disposal program, which saw the removal of 109 yards of debris from eight neighbourhoods a year ago will be bolstered in 2024 as will be neighbourhood recognition program.

The fire department is also working with local nurseries who tag specific plants as being fire smart for residents looking for that option.

The community's Wildfire Resiliency Plan will also be updated this year.

"This is tangible work. It's making a difference," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

"Thank you. This stuff works," added Coun. Rick de Jong.

Coun. Jason Friesen went a step further, suggesting West Kelowna council may want to follow the lead of other communities who have banned certain types of plantings.

"Maybe it's time we consider a bylaw amendment to ban the use of certain fire hazard shrubbery around homes," said Friesen.

"I continue to see new homes with cedar hedges and shrubbery close to homes."