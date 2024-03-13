Retrofit of Royal LePage Place to significantly reduce GHG emissions

Photo: Google Street View

The City of West Kelowna expects to move significantly closer to its corporate goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent over the next six years with a series of retrofits at Royal LePage Place.

According to facilities and recreation manager Erin Goodwin, the Mount Boucherie complex which includes Royal LePage Place, Jim Lind arena and the current city hall accounts for about 40 per cent of all corporate GHG emissions.

Goodwin says the five projects through the FortisBC incentive study will provide a 54 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the Mount Boucherie complex.

"That is equivalent to a 22 per cent reduction in our corporate greenhouse gas emissions which will have a significant impact in our city reaching a goal of a 30 per cent reduction by 2030," Goodwin told council.

The projects are expected to provide the city with $44,000 a year in energy savings with another $28,000 in carbon tax savings in 2025. Those are expected to reach $50,000 in carbon tax savings by 2030.

The overall cost of the five retrofit projects are pegged at just over $1.15 million minus nearly $500,000 in incentives.

Goodwin says the work will be done over the next two years during the annual June maintenance shutdown of Royal LePage Place.