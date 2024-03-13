West Kelowna to investigate imposing fees for commercial use of boat launch

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of West Kelowna will investigate implementing fees for commercial use of city-owned boat launches.

While the request brought forward by Coun. Garrett Millsap received unanimous support around the council table, it's unclear when a report will even come back from staff.

"I think it would be difficult to implement right now," said interim CAO Ron Mattiussi when asked about the timing of putting such a report together.

"I think it is a good exercise and I think we should be looking at every opportunity to deal with revenue. I just worry about the timing given the number of this in play right now."

Mattiussi was referencing the additional workload being imposed on staff as a result of the province's housing legislation.

"I don't think this report is trivial. My concern is I am having a hard time at this point in time assigning someone to go and do it given what I already know is in the background."

Report when appropriate

Council did approve the motion with the provision that staff bring it back at an appropriate time.

"I don't want to see staff put it ahead of other priorities," said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

"As long as the expectation on staff isn't to realign what is already in the work flow."

Millsap brought forward the motion in response to an item in this year's budget asking taxpayers to foot a $183,000 bill for the dredging around the Gellatly boat launch.

Similar to bylaws now in place in Kelowna, Millsap believes dryland boat rentals, boat club services, boat valets, personal watercraft rentals should be paying to use the boat launch.

Given the time frame it may be difficult for the city to have bylaws in place in time for this coming boating season.