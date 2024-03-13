Car crashes into construction pit at Westside car wash

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Police say nobody was hurt in the crash, which involved only one vehicle. No criminality is suspected.

ORIGINAL 10:40 a.m.

A car has ended up on its nose after plunging into a hole at a construction site in West Kelowna on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. beside the Vista Ridge Spraywash on Louie Drive.

"It looks like someone missed the 'do not enter' sign. There is a huge hole in the ground," she said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and it's unclear if there are any injuries.

Castanet has reached out to the West Kelowna RCMP for more details.