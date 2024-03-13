West Kelowna council block large development outside the city's growth boundary

Photo: City of West Kelowna

New provincial legislation around infill housing is partially to blame for a decision by West Kelowna city council to deny a large townhouse development in Upper Glenrosa.

Council said no to a 226-unit townhouse development on Gates Road, which is outside the city's growth boundary, by a 6-1 vote.

Only Coun. Carol Zanon was opposed, preferring to send the development to a public hearing.

However, there were suggestions the developer come back once the city understands the ramifications of the province's new housing legislation.

"Had you asked me about this two months ago I would have been 100 per cent...let's get shovels in the ground and let's get these housing units built," said Coun. Garrett Millsap.

"But unfortunately this is one of those unintended consequences of the provincial legislation that we just don't know what is going to happen within our growth boundary. To expand outside without a second egress in Glenrosa is to me a recipe for disaster."

Millsap suggested the developer come back once the city gets a handle on what the new legislation will look like for the city. The provincial changes will allow up to three to four units of housing on all single-family lots in the city.

No support from staff

City staff came out against the proposal, in large part, because of the location.

"We have policies to provide housing diversity but the challenge is the housing strategy doesn't contemplate growth outside of our core areas," said senior planner Brad Clifton.

"It contemplates utilizing the amenities and services we have already to support that growth recognizing expansion of those growth areas is the biggest challenge for municipalities in supporting services that go along with that growth."

Representatives of the developer, Homefield Community, told council the key to the proposal is the combination of attainable housing.

Homes would be built quickly and would use a land/lease setup in which homes would be purchased but the land below would be leased, leading to a lower cost of ownership.

Good idea wrong time

While council liked the concept and the idea of providing more attainable housing types in the city, they couldn't get past impacts of the provincial legislation.

"We have an access/egress issue in this neighbourhood that is substantial. We have new legislation that will basically streamline any development within the growth boundary that already aligns with the official community plan. We are going to have very little input," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

"What is that going to look like in our growth boundary then after June 1 every R1 lot within the growth boundary can now have a fourplex.

"It's in the wrong spot at the wrong time for this community."