Motorists should expect minor delays as work on Boucherie Road resumes this week

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Boucherie Road may be a bit congested this week.

The City of West Kelowna says construction crews will be back along Boucherie Rd. to wrap up transportation upgrades and watermain work along the multi-use pathway.



Beginning Tuesday, March 12, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect on Boucherie Road from Mission View Court to Gregory Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The city says the work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.



The city is reminding motorists to drive with caution through the construction zone.