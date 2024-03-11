Greater Westside Board of Trade honours top businesses, people from 2023

Photo: Contributed The Westside Salvation Army won two awards last week. (L to R): Westside Salvation Army Captain Rob Henson and community engagement officer Lenetta Parry, YLW airport director Sam Samaddar, Captain Jennifer Henson and West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

Greater Westside Board of Trade honoured its best and brightest businesses and also named its citizen of the year during its 22nd annual Key Business Awards Gala last week at The Cove Lakeside Resort.

Melissa Grassmick from Julia’s Junction was the winner of the Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year, which honours a citizen who has made outstanding contributions to the welfare of the community through involvement and participation, including significant achievements, recognition or honours, community activities, greatest strengths or special qualities.

Grassmick was awarded for her outstanding leadership, unwavering drive, commitment and unparalleled dedication to the creation of Julia’s Junction, an inclusive playground, in the heart of Westbank Town Centre.

The chamber, which represents both West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, also dished out awards to 13 businesses for their fine work over the last 12 months. The Westside Salvation Army took home two awards, including the one for business of the year.

“As a dynamic and thriving business hub, the Greater Westside has countless achievements to commemorate,” chamber president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “Our local business community showcases remarkable resilience and tenacity, consistently rallying together in support of each other. On behalf of the board of directors, I extend heartfelt appreciation to our title sponsor, Coast Capital Savings, as well as our corporate sponsors and judges for their pivotal role in ensuring the success of the evening.”

The award winners were: