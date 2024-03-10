West Kelowna planners come out against large Gates Road development

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna council will be asked to turn down an application for a 226-unit townhouse subdivision on two large parcels along Gates and Fenton roads.

The massive development in the Upper Glenrosa area is outside the city's growth boundary.

While the developer says the project is consistent with the city's housing strategy, represents a controlled expansion of the growth boundary and says the servicing strategy is well studied and ready for implementation, staff offer a number of concerns in declining to recommend the project to council.

In his report, senior planner Brad Clifton suggests numerous issues with the proposed development, chief of which is the fact the properties lie outside the growth boundary and are not connected to community water and sewer service.

The report says the city's OCP encourages development in rural residential designated areas respect the growth boundary and protect environmental resources and values.

"Greenfield development is discouraged outside existing developed areas or outside approved CD plan areas," Clifton writes in his report.

"Additionally, zoning amendments allowing parcel sizes less than 30 hectares are not supported outside the growth boundary. Subdivision is also not supported on properties outside the growth boundary except where zoning amendments or variances are not required and minimum parcel size can be met."

Other concerns

Clifton says the regional growth strategy supports logical and sequential growth patterns that minimize urban encroachment into rural areas. He says this proposal does not achieve regional housing goals since it does not focus new housing within existing service areas to reduce infrastructure and transportation costs.

He also says with the province's new Small Scale Multi-Unit Housing (SSMUH) legislation the city has more required infill housing to account for and service, eliminating the need to expand the growth boundary to accommodate additional housing.

The report also suggests the development goes against some servicing aspects of the Upper Glenrosa area plan, would require several reports on servicing requirements and traffic impact, raises concerns about long-term firefighting impacts and that secondary access is critical for advancing development beyond the growth boundary.

Glenrosa presently has just the single access in and out of the neighbourhood.

Conclusion

"As noted throughout this report there is no need to expand the growth boundary to accommodate additional development," staff says in the report.

"When we permit growth outside the boundary we deter growth within the boundary as planned. This limits the ability of our urban and neighbourhood centres to thrive, grow and prosper as vibrant communities.

"Additional SSMUH and infill will allow for many additional units within our existing neighbourhoods and creates significant opportunities for more sustainable growth in the community."