West Kelowna proposing increases to water, sewer and solid waste rates

Photo: City of West Kelowna Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

West Kelowna residents are facing another round of utility rate increases.

The city is proposing increases to water, sewer and solid waste rates of between two and 5.4 per cent.

In a report for Tuesday's council meeting, staff are requesting increases in 2024 including:

3.2% ($8 per quarter for a single-family home) for Rose Valley water system users

4.5% ($11.25 per quarter) for Powers Creek water customers

2% ($2.02 per quarter) in sewer rates

5.4% ($2.39 per quarter) for standard garbage bins

Water systems

In its report, finance staff say the city has been increasing water rates in anticipation of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant coming online as well as upgrades to the Powers Creek Treatment Plant and the broader system.

"This will be the first year of operation for the new Rose Valley facility and as expected the city will start to accumulate actual operating data to compare to budget," the report states.

"Over the last number of years, staff annually reviewed anticipated costs for the operations of the new water plant and recommended a phased in fee structure."

The report indicates the operating flat rate is actually slightly lower than previously forecast.

The Powers Creek increase is needed to cover increased reserve transfers, contract obligations and utility and insurance costs.

"This small increase is due to a relatively static budget for 2024 apart from the required contractual increases and transfers to reserves," the report states.

Solid waste

Staff say the solid waste increase is due to an 8% increase in costs from the contractor.

"The City of West Kelowna participates in this contract together with the City of Kelowna, Regional District of Central Okanagan, District of Lake Country and the District of Peachland."

Overall, the report says proposed sewer and water rates are designed to meet the financial burdens of the city for 2024 and are reviewed as part of the budget process.

Rates are amended as required.

"Any delay or deferment of the water rate increases for 2024 would adversely affect expected revenues in both systems.

Staff indicate any delay would create an operating and capital deficit of about $280,000 for the Powers Creek system and about $266,000 for the Rose Valley system.

Similar deficits of about $126,000 for the sewer system and $114,000 in garbage rates would also cause a strain on those systems.