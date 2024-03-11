West Kelowna community radio recruiting volunteer talent

Photo: wdcr.ca Westbank & District Community Radio is looking for volunteer announcers, board operators.

No need to have a ‘radio voice’ for this gig.

West Kelowna community radio station 95.1 WDCR is looking for new on-air talent. It’s recruiting volunteer on-air announcers, news and sports broadcasters and board operators.

No experience? No problem. They offer a 20-hour radio broadcast training course at no charge, but you do have to make a minimum commitment of one hour a week for one year.

“A 'radio voice' is no longer essential, as long as you are positive in nature and believe in yourself,” says the posting.

The community radio station is now in its 11th year of operation. It has 450,000 plus total listeners, including people in some 75 countries.

Interested volunteers can send a one page resume and demo tape (if available) to: [email protected] or mail to: P.O. Box 26083, West Kelowna RPO, West Kelowna, B.C. V4T 2G3

For more information call 250-768-1111 or visit the WDCR website.