Contract awarded to build new George Pringle Secondary School

Photo: SD23 Render of George Pringle Secondary

A contract has now been awarded to design and build the Westside's second high school.

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced Thursday that Clark Builders has won the contract to construct the new George Pringle Secondary School, at the site of the old George Pringle Elementary in downtown Westbank.

"We are confident that Clark Builders will deliver a 21st century learning space that will serve the West Kelowna community well for many years to come," said SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

When completed, the new George Pringle Secondary School will include a neighbourhood learning centre that can offer community programming including childcare, Indigenous and other cultural services, as well as family resources.

"We express our gratitude for the Ministry of Education and Child Care's practical investment in a design crafted to effectively benefit children and families," said Lee-Ann Tiede, chairperson for the Board of Education.

"We eagerly anticipate ongoing support through sustainable funding for education and childcare in our rapidly expanding community."

The school will be built with greenhouse gas and energy reduction strategies achieved through a sustainable geo-exchange system for heating and cooling. The energy efficient design features heat recovery, building automation, and lighting control. The design also incorporates non-combustible construction materials.

“We are excited and honoured to be selected and join with Central Okanagan Public Schools in the work ahead to deliver a modern and sustainable George Pringle Secondary School with a neighbourhood learning centre that will reflect elements of syilx culture,” said Scott Benoit, director of project development for Clark Builders.

Expected to be ready for the 2027-28 school year, George Pringle Secondary School will accommodate 1,200 students and is expected to cost about $124 million.