Owner comes forward to claim drifting dock found near Traders Cove

Photo: Delores Leask A dock that floated away down Okanagan Lake, ending up near Traders Cove, has been towed back to the owner's property.

UPDATE 12:52 a.m.

Delores Leask is extending her sincere appreciation to David Moran and his colleague Simon for bringing the dock back.

The dock belongs to her cousins who own property next to West Harbour, just off Old Ferry Wharf Road.

Not only did the men return the structure, she says they even secured it back on the posts.

Leask is inviting David and Simon to a seafood boil on the family property this summer to thank them for going the extra mile.

Photo: Delores Leask Delores Leask offers her sincere appreciation to the two men who towed the dock back and secured it on its pilings.

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

Mystery solved.

An owner has come forward after seeing the Castanet story about a piece of dock that was found drifting near Traders Cove.

The woman reached out to say she believed it was her property. We connected her with the man who found the large section of floating wharf and it will soon be back where it belongs.

David Moran spotted the dock last week and secured it so it wouldn’t float further down Okanagan Lake. He believes it likely broke free during wind storms late last month.

Moran says arrangements are being made to drop the dock off at the owner’s property.