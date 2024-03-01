Large section of dock drifts ashore at Traders Cove

Photo: David Moran A large section of a floating modular dock has drifted ashore at Traders Cove.

Another dock has drifted ashore at Traders Cove.

David Moran shared a photo of the dock in hopes the owner will come forward and claim it.

He says the section is about 30 feet long and eight feet wide.

It was discovered floating in Okanagan Lake earlier this week. Moran suspects it may have come loose during the recent wind storms and is likely part of a much larger structure made up of floating modular plastic sections.

The dock has been secured at the shore near Traders Cove for the time being.

In late January, a large section of a wooden wharf that was being worked on in Kelowna also broke loose and ended up beaching near Traders Cove. It was quickly retrieved and towed back to the work yard.