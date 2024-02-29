West Kelowna RCMP need public's finding missing 14-year-old girl

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The family of Madison “Alex” Schuppener says she was last seen on Feb. 23, 2024, when she left her West Kelowna home on foot. The family says they spoke with her by text on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. but have had no contact with her since.

"The family would like to confirm Alex’s wellbeing and are asking anyone who may have seen or been in contact with her recently to advise police," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

West Kelowna officers have been searching for and trying to contact her since she was reported missing.

Schuppener is described as;

Caucasian female

Five-foot-four

Medium build

Medium length light brown hair

Blue eyes

Unknown clothing

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-10286.