Crash slows Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna Thursday morning.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

Traffic on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna has now returned to normal after a collision just after 9 a.m. slowed traffic in the area.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Traffic on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna is slow between Hayman Road and Stuart Road Thursday morning following a collision that appears to have impacted power lines in the area.

Two white transport vans appear to have collided just after 9 a.m.

A photo shows one van on the median dividing the lanes of traffic, completely blocking the westbound lane and another van on the westbound sidewalk of Boucherie Rd.

There appears to be damage to street signs and a light standard and some sort of lines can also be seen on the ground.

According to BC Hydro's outage map, power in the area does not appear to be affected by the collision and the resulting damage.

People can be seen walking around the vans and the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.