West Kelowna councillor wants commercial operators to pay to use city boat launches

A West Kelowna councillor believes it's time commercial boat operators start paying to use the city's boat launch facilities.

Coun. Garrett Millsap will bring forward a notice of motion Tuesday evening asking city staff to look into options available to impose fees on commercial operators.

The notice of motion asks staff to craft a report with options pertaining to imposing a fee for dryland boat rental, boat club services, boat valet, personal watercraft rentals that utilize city operated boat launches for commercial usage.

Should the rest of council agree, which is likely, the motion itself would come forward for debate at the next council meeting.

"It's been a long time coming that if you are using a taxpayer facility to make profits you should probably pay to use that facility," says Millsap.

"Kelowna is already charging its users and while there is no way to know I'm sure there are some people utilizing the boat launches on this side because it's free."

Taxpayers on hook for dredging

Millsap says a specific item in this year's budget prompted the motion.

Taxpayers, he says, are being asked to pay the $183,000 cost of dredging around the Gellatly Bay boat launch.

He believes that cost should be shared among those companies profiting from the city-owned and maintained boat launch.

"So all the taxpayers of West Kelowna are paying to dredge the boat launch but we have people using the boat launch as a business. If you are going to use it as a business, you need to pay.

"I don't own a boat but my tax dollars are going to pay to dredge the boat launch and, whether it's the guy renting Sea-Doos or the guys that is renting a boat for a couple of thousand dollars a day, they should be paying to use the public facilities."

Kelowna bylaw created in 2022

The City of Kelowna instituted a similar fee structure to help offset costs of operating its three boat launches in 2022.

It generated $140,000 in revenue in the first year to help offset yearly operating costs of about $365,000.

Millsap says there is a second boat launch in Casa Loma that he describes as "dangerous at best to use."

He says user fees generated from the Gellatly boat launch could be sufficient to upgrade the Casa Loma facility.