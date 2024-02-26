Cost of new city hall in West Kelowna grows again

Photo: City of West Kelowna Interior photo of under-construction West Kelowna city hall last year.

West Kelowna’s new city hall project is seeing more cost overruns.

A report going to city council Tuesday says increased costs related to delays, power infrastructure and cladding are adding an additional $399,000 to the construction budget, bringing the total to $22.8 million.

When construction of a new city hall was first announced, taxpayers were told it would cost $18 million.

“The city team is also working hard to negotiate the best possible outcome for the project to reduce cost escalation,” said the staff report.

“At the conclusion of the project, a final report will be brought forward that will include project totals for council’s consideration of existing funding sources to ensure that no new tax increases result from the project.”

Construction on the new city hall on Old Okanagan Highway began in 2021 with initial expectations of a late 2022 completion.

Construction is now 95% complete with building occupancy expected towards the end of March. It will take some time after that for the building to open for public service.

“Everything from the front counter to information technology and service desks to operating council chambers will need to become functional on all floors to serve building tenants and the public,” said the report to council.

The report says drywall, flooring and interior glass installation are in the finishing stages. The final concrete pours will happen in late February and March. Cladding is continuing and should wrap up in mid-March, around when furniture and partitions will start to arrive.

When complete, the facility will host city hall, an Okanagan Regional Library Branch as well as offices for Service BC, ICBC and local MLAs and MPs.

A community welcome celebration is expected to take place in May or June.

The construction project is also the subject of litigation involving contractors and subcontractors.