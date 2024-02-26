RCMP take on mayor, alumni in charity basketball game at Constable Neil Bruce school

Photo: Contributed In the photo - Brad Vissia Indigenous Leadership teacher and Const. 'Rolly' Williams with Indigenous Policing Services.

The second annual Constable Neil Bruce Charity Basketball game takes place Thursday in West Kelowna.

The game will be played at the school, located at 2010 Daimler Road, at 4 p.m.

Members of the RCMP will tip off against participants from school alumni, Westbank First Nation Council, West Kelowna community members and Mayor Gord Milsom.

The event takes place ahead of upcoming cultural programs delivered by the West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services encouraging Truth and Reconciliation on a community level. The programs are offered to Indigenous and non-Indigenous students and include drum making, a canoe journey, traditional games and learning Syilx songs and culture.

"The students from the school along with the RCMP and guests welcome everyone to come and cheer on the teams as they compete in a friendly game of basketball," says Const. Michael Gauthier, RCMP spokesperson.

Students at the game will also be collecting funds for the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Organization.