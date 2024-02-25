Power has been knocked out to homes on both west and east side of Okanagan Lake Sunday

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Power has now been knocked out on both sides of Okanagan Lake Sunday, near Fintry and north of Lake Country.

On the west of the lake, 1,398 homes are without power after a tree fell on power lines. On the east side of the lake, another 712 homes are without power in the Okanagan Centre area.

The cause of the Okanagan Centre outage is still under investigation, and it's not clear if the two outages are related.

ORIGINAL: 1:35 p.m.

More than 1,300 homes are without power along Westside Road near Fintry Sunday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, a tree fell across power lines just after noon, knocking out power to 1,398 homes along Westside Road.

The outage runs from about Shelter Cove Road north to Killiney Beach.

Strong winds are forecast to persist across much of the Interior Sunday. A tree across power lines has also knocked out power and closed Highway 97 east of Kamloops Sunday.