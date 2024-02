Photo: BC Hydro

More than 1,300 homes are without power along Westside Road near Fintry Sunday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, a tree fell across power lines just after noon, knocking out power to 1,398 homes along Westside Road.

The outage runs from about Shelter Cove Road north to Killiney Beach.

Strong winds are forecast to persist across much of the Interior Sunday. A tree across power lines has also knocked out power and closed Highway 97 east of Kamloops Sunday.