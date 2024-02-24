Fuel mitigation work to burn in West Kelowna until Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

North Westside Fire Rescue says they are still receiving calls on the smoke that's visible from the fuel mitigation work being done south of LaCasa Resort in the North West Kelowna area.

According to fire chief Ross Kotscherofski, this is a prescribed burn that is done while the humidity is high and temperatures are low to reduce the risk of wildfire in the hot summer months.

"Crews have stopped burning for the day, but smoke will still be visible into the evening while a two person crew remains onsite though the night to ensure the fire does not spread to areas not involved in the mitigation work," said Kotscherofski.

NWFR says burning will take place until Wednesday, Feb. 28.