North Westside Fire Rescue confirms smoke in hills above Westside Road due to wildfire mitigation work

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Smoke is visible in the hills above Westside Road Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

The North Westside Fire Rescue has confirmed that smoke visible above West Kelowna's Westside Road on Friday is from mitigation work.

Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Barnes said a company is cleaning up the park area with controlled burns throughout Friday and Saturday.

"There's about 50 burn piles and they're going to monitor it tonight and if anything gets out of hand, they'll give us a call," he added.

Barnes said people should expect to see smoke in the area again on Saturday as work is completed.

ORIGINAL: 1:32 p.m.

Smoke is visible above West Kelowna's Westside Road Friday afternoon, but it's likely from some type of controlled burn.

The smoke appears to be coming from above the Raymer Bay area, where the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through this past August.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said the area is outside their jurisdiction, but open burning is allowed in the region today.

"We haven't been sent to anything out that way," Brolund said. "It is a burning day today so we do have a number of permits out that way for wildfire mitigation work."

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for confirmation about the smoke's origins, but they've yet to respond.