West Kelowna mother, daughter business owners host International Women’s Day fundraiser

Photo: Carolily Danielle and Donna Scheven of Carolily jewelry will host an International Women's Day fundraiser at SOBAR on March 8, 2024.

After a very successful year, a West Kelowna business owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo is giving back to other women in the community.

Donna and Danielle Scheven of Carolily jewelry are hosting an International Women’s Day event on March 8, 2024, in support of two local women’s organizations.

“We are excited to welcome community members to our happy hour event on March 8th in celebration of International Women’s Day, and in support of both Mamas for Mamas and Karis Support Society,” says Danielle. “We want this evening to be about supporting ALL the women in our community.”

Danielle and Donna saw their business take off on the International stage in 2023 with features during Paris Fashion Week and at a Rolls Royce anniversary event. Carolily also expanded to three local stores.

The jewelry makers will donate 50 per cent of ticket proceeds from the happy hour event at SOBAR on Bernard Avenue, to Mamas for Mamas. There will also be a silent auction, with 100 per cent of those proceeds going to Karis Support Society.

“We look forward to welcoming all those who love and support women to our event,” Donna shares. “This is an opportunity to come together as a community”.

Early bird tickets are $40 and are on sale until February 23. Regular admission and door sales tickets are $45. Tickets are available here.