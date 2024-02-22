Bike raffle aims to help restore fire damaged trails in Rose Valley Regional Park

Cindy White

Six months after the devastating McDougall Creek wildfire, Rose Valley Regional Park is still closed. However, efforts are underway to help restore the pathways for the thousands of people who use them every year.

Smith Creek Cycle has organized a bike raffle, with the proceeds going to the West Kelowna Trail Crew Society. The aim is to raise $20,000.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Rose Valley from the outside. A lot of burned trees, a lot of root ball burns where now there’s a big hole. All the signage is gone, any sort of trail markings are gone,” explained Brian McClelland, owner of Smith Creek Cycle.

He says it would be great to be able to help revitalize the park and get more trees planted and vegetation growing again. The idea of the raffle has been in the works since not long after the wildfire.

“Last year McDougall Creek fire was burning and I was sitting at home feeling kind of useless, so I started to plan ahead. What I thought the trails would need and what I thought Rose Valley Park would need,” said McClelland.

“I decided to email a bunch of suppliers to try to build a raffle bike and within 48 hours we had the bike donated to us.”

The prize is a Deviate Highlander 2 worth nearly $10,000. Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased here. All proceeds, except credit card processing fees, will go directly to the West Kelowna Trail Crew Society.

Rose Valley Regional Park was closed due to fire-related hazards last summer and so far the Regional District of Central Okanagan has not indicated when it might reopen to the public. Its website lists the park as closed indefinitely.

Anyone interested in volunteering with RDCO parks, including rebuilding trails and tree planting, can find out more here.