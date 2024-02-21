231058
West Kelowna  

Highway 97 crash at Daimler Drive slows traffic Wednesday

A crash has caused traffic delays on Highway 97 in West Kelowna Wednesday.

Just before noon, a Jeep and Dodge Ram collided at the intersection of the highway and Daimler Drive, near Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

Southbound traffic appears to be significantly backed up along the highway as a result, while northbound traffic is being redirected along Ross Road.

The condition of those involved is not known at this time.

