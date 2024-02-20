West Kelowna opens process to get approval for $8 million fire hall loan

Photo: Google Street View

The City of West Kelowna has formally launched an alternative approval process for a $8 million loan for a new fire hall.

The one month window for residents to voice their opposition to the loan opened Tuesday and runs through to March 21.

The alternative approval process allows residents opposed to the the loan to have their say by filling out an electoral response form and returning it to the city by the deadline. In order to stop the borrowing bylaw, more than 10 per cent of the estimated 28,098 registered voters would have to submit elector response forms.

The city is looking to borrow up to $8 million to replace fire hall 32 in Lakeview Heights, built more than 50 years ago.

“Our firefighters who protect our community around the clock need an operational facility that meets regulatory standards for fire and life safety,” said Mayor Gord Milsom at a previous council meeting.

“The current fire hall #32 is well past its lifespan, the building is well undersized and leaks, firefighters are stationed in portables, and some vehicles and equipment are housed in pop-up tents outside the fire hall.

If approved, the new fire hall would be constructed on the site of the Lakeview Heights Community Hall on Anders Road. It would also include integrating the hall, park space and amenities.

An individual who is opposed to long-term borrowing may obtain an elector response form by:

Downloading a form online at westkelownacity.ca/aap

Picking one up in person at West Kelowna Municipal Hall, 2760 Cameron Road, during regular office hours

Requesting an electronic form be sent by emailing [email protected]

Completed forms must be submitted using one of the following options by March 21 at 4:30 p.m.: